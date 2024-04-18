Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Shares Down 25%

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 547,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 176,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avidian Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Avidian Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Humboldt mineral trend, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.