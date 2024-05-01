ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 256 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in RTX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.92. 1,340,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,024,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average is $87.92. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $103.89. The stock has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.55%.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,547 shares of company stock worth $12,553,645 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

