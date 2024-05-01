ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,845. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

