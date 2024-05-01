ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,288. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

