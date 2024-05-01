Andina Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 34,188 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 34,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,191,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,384,000 after purchasing an additional 184,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $88.53. 19,002,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,045,121. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $106.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.59.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.