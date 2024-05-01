89,548 Shares in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Purchased by Andina Capital Management LLC

Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000. Simplify MBS ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000.

Shares of Simplify MBS ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.72. 367,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,868. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

