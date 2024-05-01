Andina Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,698 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,143 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 274.9% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,346,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,514,000 after purchasing an additional 987,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after purchasing an additional 920,742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 168.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,587 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.31. 5,950,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,033. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.48.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

