Andina Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,820,000 after acquiring an additional 391,930 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 666,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VWO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.19. 6,453,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,285,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.