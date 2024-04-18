Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

BDN opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $5.67.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brandywine Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 410,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,496,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 65,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.