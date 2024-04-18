Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.
Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
BDN opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $5.67.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on BDN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 410,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,496,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 65,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
