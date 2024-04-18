Waterfront Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,176 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Conduent worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 31.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNDT has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Conduent Price Performance

Shares of Conduent stock remained flat at $3.02 on Thursday. 51,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $630.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.81.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Profile

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.