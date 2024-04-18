ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:ARKG)

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 14,158 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 8,868 put options.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKG stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,793,466 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares during the period.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

