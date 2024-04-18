Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $25.70

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.70, but opened at $25.15. Nayax shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 201 shares.
Nayax Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax
Nayax Company Profile
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
