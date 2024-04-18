Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $25.70

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.70, but opened at $25.15. Nayax shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 201 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 873.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in Nayax by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

