Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

GLD opened at $219.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

