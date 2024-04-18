10,227 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Hercules Capital stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

