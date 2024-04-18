International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

IFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

