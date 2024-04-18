Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 143.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

V.F. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

