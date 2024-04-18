Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 3,722 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,120,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

NYSE C opened at $58.17 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

