Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $85,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 497.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 3.1 %

Danaher stock opened at $232.00 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.86. The company has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

