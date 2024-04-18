River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,878 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 131,161 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $18,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.55. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

