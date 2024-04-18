Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 721 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after buying an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chubb by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,727,000 after purchasing an additional 80,892 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $243.46 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

