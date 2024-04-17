TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,975 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,613,000 after purchasing an additional 416,798 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,498,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,871,000 after buying an additional 3,284,166 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $92.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,330. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.05.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

