ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Down to $10.79

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.79, but opened at $10.41. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 4,207 shares trading hands.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,719,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

