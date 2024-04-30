Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 2.5 %

HY stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $72.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Activity at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

