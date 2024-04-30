Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 23,135 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $56,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock traded down $12.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.78. 915,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $263.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.86.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 85.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.23.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

