Crexendo (CXDO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crexendo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crexendo Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CXDO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. 53,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a PE ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 1.11. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $110,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 437,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,085.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CXDO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Crexendo from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

