Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,573.20% and a negative return on equity of 138.54%. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
LXRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 1,308,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,100. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on LXRX
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.