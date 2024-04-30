Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,573.20% and a negative return on equity of 138.54%. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LXRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 1,308,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,100. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on LXRX. StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

