STAAR Surgical (STAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. STAAR Surgical has set its FY24 guidance at $0.70 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ STAA traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,673. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

