Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.11. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. On average, analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,943. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $428.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.47.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $166,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $41,494.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $166,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,773 shares of company stock worth $300,625. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

