Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Short Interest Down 10.1% in March

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KD. Susquehanna raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
Kyndryl Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of KD stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. 1,171,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kyndryl has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
