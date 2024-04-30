Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.30.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $11.39 on Tuesday, hitting $538.52. The company had a trading volume of 376,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,466. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

