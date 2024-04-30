Steele Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 34,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 139,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.43. 4,432,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,035,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $472.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

