Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $513.00 at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stephens from $479.00 to $513.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPZ. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.30.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock traded up $11.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.52. 376,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,466. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

