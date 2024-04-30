Van ECK Associates Corp Has $96.66 Million Stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,285,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,941 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 9.02% of MAG Silver worth $96,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAG. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 44.9% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAG stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 266,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,693. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

