Van ECK Associates Corp Has $177.66 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5,658.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672,353 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $177,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.78. The company had a trading volume of 60,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.32 and its 200-day moving average is $260.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

