Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,279,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556,959 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Coeur Mining worth $118,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDE. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 5.7 %

CDE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. 3,809,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,537,684. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

