Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 25.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. 367,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.22.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

