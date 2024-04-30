Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $103,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 990.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,845 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 227,573 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. 394,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,154. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

