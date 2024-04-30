NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.11.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 288,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,470. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 745.52%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

