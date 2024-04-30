Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,611 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.91% of Helmerich & Payne worth $68,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after buying an additional 113,735 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after buying an additional 1,541,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,414 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,218,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,970,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190,134 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of HP stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

