AtonRa Partners Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Lemonade were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. 408,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,938. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

