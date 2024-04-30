Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,304 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $19,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,511,546,000 after purchasing an additional 483,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,549,000 after buying an additional 553,163 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,370,000 after buying an additional 787,608 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,536,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,045,000 after acquiring an additional 86,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,305,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,287 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 2.6 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 974,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.