Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 15.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 102,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $13.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.51. 1,362,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $205.60 and a one year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,906. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

