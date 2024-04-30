Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 27,425 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $150.02. 404,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,768. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.95.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

