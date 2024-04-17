Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $262,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after buying an additional 521,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 518,909 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,370.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 494,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,487,000 after acquiring an additional 474,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.52.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

