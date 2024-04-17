Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.92 and last traded at $118.69. Approximately 18,082,228 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 15,613,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $469.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

