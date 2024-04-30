Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of INTC opened at $31.36 on Friday. Intel has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 91.8% during the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 103,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 10.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intel by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 97,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 47,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

