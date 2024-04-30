Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $289.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $277.00 to $289.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.00.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $277.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $278.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after purchasing an additional 878,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

