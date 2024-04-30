Financial Contrast: Nexxen International (NEXN) vs. The Competition

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nexxen International to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International’s competitors have a beta of 1.40, indicating that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $331.99 million -$21.49 million -37.27 Nexxen International Competitors $17.52 billion $1.93 billion 47.61

This table compares Nexxen International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nexxen International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nexxen International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International -6.47% 2.94% 1.80% Nexxen International Competitors -156.35% -42.38% -8.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nexxen International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nexxen International Competitors 1041 4430 10178 289 2.61

Nexxen International currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.64%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 17.54%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Nexxen International beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

