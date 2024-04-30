Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.72.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $853.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $59.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 66.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 285,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 117,344 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,058.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 143,075 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 183,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

