Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Teradyne stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.68. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

